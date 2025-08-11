Left Menu

Record-Breaking Inflows: Equity-Oriented Mutual Funds Thrive Amid Market Volatility

Equity-oriented mutual funds reported a record monthly inflow of Rs 42,702 crore in July, driven by thematic and flexi cap funds, amid market volatility. The inflows signify a resurgence of domestic risk appetite and highlighted the continued strength of India’s growth story amid global trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:36 IST
Record-Breaking Inflows: Equity-Oriented Mutual Funds Thrive Amid Market Volatility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Equity-oriented mutual funds achieved their highest-ever monthly net inflow in July, totaling Rs 42,702 crore, largely fueled by contributions from thematic and flexi-cap funds. This surge occurred despite significant market volatility stemming from ongoing trade disputes between India and the United States.

The 81% increase from June's Rs 23,587 crore inflow indicates a clear resurgence in domestic risk appetite among Indian investors. Notably, July marked the 53rd consecutive month of positive net inflows into equity-oriented mutual funds.

In addition to equities, debt funds demonstrated a strong recovery with Rs 1.06 lakh crore inflows, while Gold ETFs continued to attract investors, reflecting its role as a hedge against macroeconomic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025