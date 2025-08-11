Mid-Air Drama: Air India's AI2455 Flight Diverts to Chennai Amidst Technical and Weather Turmoil

Congress MP K Suresh has urged an inquiry involving Air India and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after flight AI2455, which he was aboard, made a precautionary diversion from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi. The diversion, attributed to a suspected technical issue, saw the plane land at Chennai instead.

According to MP Suresh, the pilot informed passengers of a communication glitch with the radar system about an hour into the flight, necessitating a return to Chennai. He recounted tense moments during the landing when the aircraft had to ascend suddenly, instilling panic among passengers before eventually landing safely.

Air India clarified that the diversion was due to both technical concerns and bad weather en route. The airline emphasized that passenger safety was the priority, revealing that the flight had to circle over Chennai to shed fuel before safely landing after clearing potential runway debris reports. Subsequent checks found no issues, and operations resumed smoothly.

(With inputs from agencies.)