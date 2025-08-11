Left Menu

Tragic Rise in Self-Immolation Cases Among Young Girls in Odisha

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 19:03 IST
Tragic Rise in Self-Immolation Cases Among Young Girls in Odisha
Police personnel deployed outside hospital where minor girl was admitted after self-immolation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a somber revelation, Odisha's Bargarh district mourns the death of a 13-year-old girl who succumbed to injuries after allegedly self-immolating, police reported on Monday. The tragic event is part of a concerning trend of suicides highlighting a grim reality for the region's young female population.

Inspector General (Northern Range) Himanshu Lal confirmed ongoing investigations, with multiple teams conducting inquiries. Expressing sorrow, Odisha Congress President Bhakata Charan Das condemned recurring incidents and criticized the government's lack of response. Das emphasized that rampant cases like those in Baleshwar and Navrangpur demand immediate attention.

BJD leader Lekhasri Samantsinghar echoed the sentiment, accusing the BJP-led government of turning Odisha into a 'crime capital.' Alarm rose over increasing cases of violence against girls and perceived police inaction, underscoring a deep-rooted issue in the state's handling of women's safety.

Former Chief Minister and BJD President Naveen Patnaik voiced his condolences and concerns, referencing previous cases of self-immolation like that of a girl from Pattamundai in Kendrapara. The somber pattern extends across regions, including Balasore and Puri, calling for a comprehensive strategy to address these desperate cries for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

