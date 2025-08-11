Confidentiality Urged in Cash-for-Query Probe at Delhi High Court

In a move to safeguard the integrity of ongoing investigations, Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra approached the Delhi High Court on Monday, seeking assurances over the confidentiality of the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) findings in the cash-for-query case. The plea comes amid media reports hinting at the CBI having submitted its report to the Lokpal of India.

Justice Sachin Datta presided over the hearing, emphasizing the need for all involved parties to adhere strictly to confidentiality protocols. Advocate Samudra Sarangi, representing Moitra, clarified that the petition does not seek content removal from media outlets but highlights compliance with relevant legal provisions to maintain the integrity of the process.

The investigation roots back to allegations from BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, accusing Moitra of leveraging her parliamentary position for benefits from businessman Darshan Hiranandani. With the Lokpal having found sufficient grounds for a deeper probe by the CBI, the outcome could have significant implications for public accountability and corruption standards.

