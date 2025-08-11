Political Drama in Karnataka: Minister Ousted Amidst Vote Theft Allegations

In a heated political conflict, Union Minister and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje launched a sharp criticism against the Congress party, accusing it of suppressing dissent and compelling Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna to resign. The controversy revolves around Rajanna's challenge to Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote theft in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress party's formal dismissal of Rajanna from the Council of Ministers was announced on Monday, as authorized by the Governor. The move followed Rajanna's public questioning of Gandhi's claims, highlighting inconsistencies in voter lists and potential electoral fraud during the previous Congress-led government.

As political tensions escalated, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar dismissed Rajanna's accusations, pointing to procedural misunderstandings. Meanwhile, the debate over Gandhi's electoral fraud charges continues to unfold, underscoring the turbulent political landscape in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)