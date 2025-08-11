Left Menu

Empowering Aatmanirbharta: Gujarat Leads the Charge in Defence Manufacturing Transformation

A seminar on self-reliance in the defence sector, held in Gujarat, highlighted the role of MSMEs in bolstering India's defence industry. Organized by several government departments and industry groups, it focused on encouraging local participation, showcasing key defence companies, and aligning Gujarat's industrial strengths with national defence priorities.

Seminar on 'Aatmanirbharata in Defence Sector' held in Gandhinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bold move to bolster India's defence manufacturing capabilities, a seminar emphasized self-reliance by showcasing Gujarat's pivotal role in the sector. The event, held in Gandhinagar, was a collaborative effort organised by the Department of Defence Production of India and the Gujarat Industries and Mines Department.

Key themes discussed included vendor development, startups in defence, and the newly minted Gujarat Aerospace and Defence Policy. The aim was to boost local MSME participation in national procurement, innovation, and exports, while offsetting challenges faced by the sector. Industry leaders addressed potential hurdles while underlining Gujarat's industrial prowess in engineering, manufacturing, and advanced textiles.

Notable addresses included insights from Balvantsinh Rajput, Gujarat Industries Minister, and Mamta Verma, Principal Secretary, Industries and Mines. The event also featured prominent defence manufacturers like HAL and Tata Advanced Systems, indicating a robust effort to integrate local industries with national and international defence objectives. As Gujarat strides towards the Viksit Bharat@2047 vision, the seminar underscored the state's ambition to become a global leader in high-value, innovation-driven industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

