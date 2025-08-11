Choppy Global Markets and Key Geopolitical Events Shape Economic Outlook

Global equity markets faced a challenging session, marked by declining U.S. Treasuries, as investors anticipated a week filled with critical trade and geopolitical developments. Speculation surrounds an expected extension of the U.S.-China tariff deadline, alongside high-profile talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the Ukraine war.

On Wall Street, the benchmark indices exhibited slight dips, with energy and materials stocks leading losses, while healthcare and consumer discretionary shares saw gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.33%, and the S&P 500 slightly declined, whereas the Nasdaq experienced a minor rise.

In Europe, the STOXX 600 index registered a slight decrease, and the MSCI's global stock gauge was also down, reflecting a cautious market stance as investors awaited pivotal U.S. economic data, particularly the consumer price index, which could influence future Federal Reserve rate decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)