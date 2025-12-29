Tech Stocks Tumble, Wall Street Opens Lower
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday due to declines in heavyweight technology stocks that erased some of last week's gains. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all recorded drops in their early morning trades.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a decline of 74.3 points, translating to a 0.15% drop, settling at 48,636.63 by the opening bell. Similarly, the S&P 500 depreciated by 26.3 points, recording a 0.38% loss to stand at 6,903.6.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite followed the downward trend, plummeting 178.4 points, or 0.76%, to rest at 23,414.679 as trading commenced.
