Tech Stocks Tumble, Wall Street Opens Lower

Wall Street's main indexes experienced a downturn at the opening of Monday's trading session. Heavyweight technology stocks, which had bolstered gains in the previous week, retracted, impacting overall market performance.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a decline of 74.3 points, translating to a 0.15% drop, settling at 48,636.63 by the opening bell. Similarly, the S&P 500 depreciated by 26.3 points, recording a 0.38% loss to stand at 6,903.6.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite followed the downward trend, plummeting 178.4 points, or 0.76%, to rest at 23,414.679 as trading commenced.

