Left Menu

Sweeping Reforms Mark Passage of New Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha Amid Uproar

The Lok Sabha passed the Income Tax (No. 2) Bill, 2025, offering flexibility for refund claims and reducing time for TDS corrections. Despite opposition protests, the bill introduces substantial reforms reflecting Select Committee recommendations and aims to simplify the tax regime, enhancing efficiency and transparency for taxpayers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 22:33 IST
Sweeping Reforms Mark Passage of New Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha Amid Uproar
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaking Lok Sabaha (Photo Credit: Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial session marked by opposition protests, the Lok Sabha successfully passed the Income Tax (No. 2) Bill, 2025. This bill introduces notable changes, including the flexibility for refund claims in delayed filings and a reduction in the timeframe for TDS correction statements from six to two years.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the revised bill following its withdrawal last Friday. It incorporates comprehensive reforms, aligning closely with the Select Committee's suggestions. The revamped bill promises to simplify the existing tax regime, eliminating complex provisions while incorporating suggestions from various stakeholders.

Key provisions include new deductions for companies under the revised tax regime, separation of MAT and AMT rules, and specific allowances for non-corporates. Efforts to enhance tax administration efficiency, like pre-filled returns and central processing, are also highlighted. Despite the protests, the government asserts these changes will modernize and streamline tax legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025