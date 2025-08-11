Punjab's Intensified Drug Crackdown Marks 25,524 Arrests

Continuing its aggressive campaign against drugs under the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' initiative, Punjab Police arrested 104 drug smugglers across 335 locations, according to an official release. This marks the 163rd consecutive day of the operation spearheaded by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, aimed at eradicating the drug menace in the state.

The coordinated raids, sanctioned by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, yielded the seizure of 6.4 kg of heroin, 500 grams of opium, and 1,092 intoxicant tablets and capsules. These actions were part of a simultaneous state-wide enforcement effort across all 28 police districts.

Chief Minister Mann has directed high-ranking officials, including Police Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners, to realize the vision of a drug-free Punjab. The government formed a Cabinet Sub-Committee under Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to supervise the anti-drug operations. Special DGP Law and Order, Arpit Shukla, noted that over 120 police teams, involving more than 1,000 personnel under 67 gazetted officers, participated in the extensive raids and scrutinized 366 individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)