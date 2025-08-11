Himachal Pradesh Advances Medical Frontiers with First Robotic Surgery

In a significant advancement for healthcare in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has inaugurated the state's inaugural robotic-assisted surgery at the Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital (IGMC), Chamiyana. The Chief Minister announced an ambitious plan by the state government to invest Rs 3,000 crore by 2030 in upgrading medical technology across hospitals.

Sukhu emphasized the government's commitment to providing AIIMS-level medical technology in super-specialist hospitals, ensuring rural patients can access superior treatment. He assured that all vacant positions at IGMC would be promptly filled to support these advancements.

A landmark surgery was successfully performed on a Shimla resident with a prostate ailment, making IGMC the first state-run health institution to conduct robotic surgery. The procedure, carried out by Dr. Anant Kumar, Dr. Pamposh Raina, and Dr. Pawan Kaundal, took nearly three hours and showcased reduced blood loss compared to traditional methods.

The operation's success, with a faster recovery period and minimal blood loss, reflects the high accuracy and precision offered by robotic surgery. The patient's family expressed gratitude to the state government for introducing this technology, eliminating the need to seek such treatments outside the state.

Dr. Kailash Bharwal from the Urology department acclaimed this development as the dawn of a new era in the state's medical history. Robotic surgery offers precision, minimal blood loss, and faster patient recovery by utilizing advanced robotic arms, which enhance surgical outcomes, especially in delicate procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)