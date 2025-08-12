Norway's Wealth Fund Hits $68 Billion Profit Amid Stock Market Surge

Norway's $2 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the largest in the world, recorded a profit of 698 billion Norwegian crowns ($68.28 billion) for the first half of this year. This impressive profit was fueled by substantial returns from financial industry stocks, as announced on Tuesday.

The fund saw a 5.7% return for the January-June period, slightly trailing its benchmark index by 0.05 percentage points. As an investment arm of the state's oil and gas revenues, it holds average ownership in 1.5% of all listed stocks globally, while also investing in bonds, real estate, and renewable energy.

In specific sectors, the equity investments returned 6.7%, fixed-income 3.3%, unlisted real estate 4.0%, and renewable energy infrastructure 9.4%. Significantly, Norges Bank Investment Management announced it is ending ties with external asset managers of Israeli investments, and partial divestment in response to tensions in Gaza and the West Bank, with further details expected on Tuesday.