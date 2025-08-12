Left Menu

Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund to Divest Further from Israeli Companies Amid Gaza Crisis

Norway's $2 trillion sovereign wealth fund plans to withdraw investments from more Israeli companies due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the West Bank. This decision follows the divestment of shares in Bet Shemesh Engines Ltd, a company linked with Israel's military. Norges Bank Investment Management aims for tighter investment oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 13:32 IST
Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund to Divest Further from Israeli Companies Amid Gaza Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, valued at $2 trillion and the largest in the world, has announced intentions to divest from additional Israeli companies due to the humanitarian crises unfolding in Gaza and the West Bank.

The divestment follows the sell-off of shares in Bet Shemesh Engines Ltd, a firm tied to Israel's military operations. Overseeing the fund is Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages stakes previously held in 61 Israeli firms, recently parting with 11.

The fund, although generating significant returns, stresses the need for tighter controls on its investments in conflict zones. A profit of 698 billion Norwegian crowns underscores the fund's robust performance, driven by gains in the stock market, primarily in the financial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025