Left Menu

Canola Clash: China Slaps Heavy Tariffs on Canadian Imports Amid Trade Dispute

China has imposed preliminary anti-dumping duties on Canadian canola imports, escalating a trade dispute that began with Canada's tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. Set at 75.8%, the duties could halt imports, impacting Canada's canola industry. China's ongoing investigations may lead to further decisions by September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:27 IST
Canola Clash: China Slaps Heavy Tariffs on Canadian Imports Amid Trade Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has introduced preliminary anti-dumping duties of 75.8% on Canadian canola imports in a significant escalation of the ongoing trade dispute with Canada. This dispute traces back to Canada's tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles imposed last year. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced that these provisional duties would take effect starting Thursday.

Following the announcement, ICE November canola futures dropped by 4% to a three-month low. Canada, being the predominant supplier of canola to China, faces severe challenges as these duties could virtually halt exports to the Chinese market if sustained. An oilseed trader in Singapore noted that such high tariffs signal China's disinterest in Canadian canola.

The investigation by China's Ministry of Commerce claims Canada's canola sector benefits largely from government subsidies. Final decisions on the duties are expected by September, though extensions are possible. The ongoing situation pressures Canada to address these trade tensions urgently, as parallel investigations into Canadian pea starch and halogenated butyl rubber continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025