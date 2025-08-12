Left Menu

Money Expo India 2025: Uniting Fintech Innovators for India's Financial Future

Money Expo India 2025 will be held at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre on August 23-24, gathering over 10,000 attendees, 100 brands, and 80 speakers from more than 10 countries. The event will focus on fintech and digital finance innovations, promising an insightful expo with workshops and expert panels.

Money Expo India 2025: Uniting Fintech Innovators for India's Financial Future
Money Expo India 2025 is set to return to Mumbai, hosting a vibrant congregation of fintech enthusiasts at the Jio World Convention Centre on August 23-24. With over 10,000 attendees expected, the event will spotlight innovations in trading, investing, and digital financial services.

The fourth edition promises an expansive exhibition featuring live demos and networking opportunities with over 100 brands and 80 high-profile speakers from various countries. Key discussions will explore AI-driven finance, market movements, and regulatory advancements, offering fertile ground for financial innovation and collaboration.

Amid rapid growth in India's fintech sector, which is projected to generate substantial revenue by 2030, Money Expo India will unite market leaders and stakeholders, fostering next-gen strategies in financial technology. Attendees can register for various ticket categories to gain access to this premier financial event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

