WNS Named Leader in Mortgage and Loan Services by NelsonHall

WNS has been recognized as a 'Leader' in NelsonHall's 2025 Mortgage and Loan Services evaluation. With expertise in regional markets and a Mortgage-as-a-Service model, WNS leverages AI to improve operations, cutting costs and enhancing efficiency in the financial sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:01 IST
WNS has achieved a significant milestone by being recognized as a 'Leader' in NelsonHall's 2025 Mortgage and Loan Services evaluation, reflecting its prowess in digital business transformation and services.

The recognition highlights WNS' innovative Mortgage-as-a-Service model, featuring intelligent automation and artificial intelligence, which strengthens its offerings in origination, servicing, title, and escrow across regional and local lending markets. This has been a cornerstone of their strategy to enhance efficiency and lower operational costs.

Group CEO Keshav R. Murugesh expressed delight at this acknowledgment, emphasizing WNS' commitment to co-creating solutions that integrate deep industry expertise with AI technology to navigate evolving regulatory landscapes. Serving over 100 financial institutions globally, WNS continues to transform operations through technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

