Iraq Explores New Oil Export Channels

Iraq's oil ministry is exploring new avenues for exporting oil, revealing plans to possibly use Lebanon's Tripoli port and renew the Iraq-Syria export pipeline. The announcement was made on Tuesday.

A joint committee is set to be formed to carefully evaluate the pipeline's current condition, potentially paving the way for renewed usage. This strategic decision follows discussions with Syria's energy minister, who visited Baghdad to foster bilateral cooperation in the oil, gas, and energy sectors.

The move signifies a potential shift in regional energy export strategies, highlighting both nations' interest in strengthening their economic and energy ties amid ongoing challenges in the sector.

