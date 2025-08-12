Left Menu

Iraq Explores New Oil Export Channels

Iraq's oil ministry is considering exporting oil through Lebanon's Tripoli port and evaluating the renewal of the Iraq-Syria oil export pipeline. A joint committee will be formed to assess the pipeline's condition. This announcement coincided with Syria's energy minister visiting Baghdad to discuss cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:48 IST
Iraq Explores New Oil Export Channels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Iraq's oil ministry is exploring new avenues for exporting oil, revealing plans to possibly use Lebanon's Tripoli port and renew the Iraq-Syria export pipeline. The announcement was made on Tuesday.

A joint committee is set to be formed to carefully evaluate the pipeline's current condition, potentially paving the way for renewed usage. This strategic decision follows discussions with Syria's energy minister, who visited Baghdad to foster bilateral cooperation in the oil, gas, and energy sectors.

The move signifies a potential shift in regional energy export strategies, highlighting both nations' interest in strengthening their economic and energy ties amid ongoing challenges in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025