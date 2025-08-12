Left Menu

New Income Tax Bill Passed Amid Opposition Walkout

The Indian Parliament passed the new Income Tax Bill, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighting its necessity due to outdated provisions in the 1961 Act. Despite the Opposition's planned debate, disagreements led to their walkout during the bill's discussion. The bill now awaits implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:01 IST
New Income Tax Bill Passed Amid Opposition Walkout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Parliament has passed the new Income Tax Bill, following a session in which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the legislation. Facing objections from the Opposition, the Rajya Sabha returned the bill to the Lok Sabha through a voice vote on Tuesday.

Sitharaman emphasized the need for the legislation, arguing that many aspects of the previous Income Tax Act of 1961 are now obsolete. She assured that the new bill would simplify the language of the tax code without introducing new tax rates.

Despite agreeing to participate in a 16-hour debate, Opposition parties staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha, echoing their protest in the Lok Sabha. Sitharaman expressed disappointment and gratitude to the Select Committee for their extensive input on the draft, which took 75,000 person hours to create.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025