De Beers Strikes Diamond: New Kimberlite Field Unearthed in Angola

De Beers, the renowned diamond exploration and mining company, has announced a significant milestone with the discovery of a new kimberlite field in Angola, a major breakthrough after three decades. The discovery was made via a joint venture with the Angolan state-owned diamond company Endiama.

In July 2025, De Beers struck kimberlite in its inaugural drill hole, targeting a high-priority cluster, the company revealed. The follow-up process will include extensive drilling, geophysical surveys, and laboratory analysis to ascertain the quality and diamond-bearing potential of the material.

This landmark find comes as part of a renewed exploration effort by De Beers, which re-entered Angola in 2022 after a decade-long absence and sealed mineral investment deals with the Angolan government by 2024. Meanwhile, parent company Anglo American is divesting De Beers, drawing interest from high-profile investors.

