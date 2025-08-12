Left Menu

De Beers Strikes Diamond: New Kimberlite Field Unearthed in Angola

De Beers has discovered a new kimberlite field in Angola, marking its first such find in three decades. The venture, a partnership with Angola's state-owned Endiama, involves further drilling and analysis to evaluate diamond potential. The discovery comes amid De Beers' divestment by parent company Anglo American.

De Beers, the renowned diamond exploration and mining company, has announced a significant milestone with the discovery of a new kimberlite field in Angola, a major breakthrough after three decades. The discovery was made via a joint venture with the Angolan state-owned diamond company Endiama.

In July 2025, De Beers struck kimberlite in its inaugural drill hole, targeting a high-priority cluster, the company revealed. The follow-up process will include extensive drilling, geophysical surveys, and laboratory analysis to ascertain the quality and diamond-bearing potential of the material.

This landmark find comes as part of a renewed exploration effort by De Beers, which re-entered Angola in 2022 after a decade-long absence and sealed mineral investment deals with the Angolan government by 2024. Meanwhile, parent company Anglo American is divesting De Beers, drawing interest from high-profile investors.

