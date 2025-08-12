Indowind Energy Soars with 43% Profit Rise in Q1

Indowind Energy has announced a robust financial performance for the June quarter, recording a 43% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 2.29 crore. In a regulatory filing, the company highlighted this impressive growth, having previously reported a net profit of Rs 1.6 crore for the same quarter in 2024.

The company's total income also saw a notable increase, rising to Rs 11.55 crore in the quarter, up from Rs 7.36 crore in the corresponding period the previous year. This financial boost further solidifies Indowind Energy's position in the market.

Additionally, the Board of Directors has sanctioned the commencement of the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for September 26, 2025, via video conferencing or other audio-visual methods. The register of members will be closed from September 20 to 26, 2025, in preparation for the event, with the record date set for September 19, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)