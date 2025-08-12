Left Menu

Indowind Energy Soars with 43% Profit Rise in Q1

Indowind Energy reported a significant 43% increase in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter, reaching Rs 2.29 crore. The company's total income rose to Rs 11.55 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 7.36 crore. The 30th AGM is set for September 26, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:26 IST
Indowind Energy Soars with 43% Profit Rise in Q1
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indowind Energy has announced a robust financial performance for the June quarter, recording a 43% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 2.29 crore. In a regulatory filing, the company highlighted this impressive growth, having previously reported a net profit of Rs 1.6 crore for the same quarter in 2024.

The company's total income also saw a notable increase, rising to Rs 11.55 crore in the quarter, up from Rs 7.36 crore in the corresponding period the previous year. This financial boost further solidifies Indowind Energy's position in the market.

Additionally, the Board of Directors has sanctioned the commencement of the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for September 26, 2025, via video conferencing or other audio-visual methods. The register of members will be closed from September 20 to 26, 2025, in preparation for the event, with the record date set for September 19, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025