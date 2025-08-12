NSDL Reports Robust 24% Profit Growth Amid Market Expansion

National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) announced a notable financial performance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025-26, recording a 24% increase in net profit, which reached Rs 82.6 crore.

This growth was powered by robust revenue inflows and an expanded market share, with total income jumping by 21.68% to Rs 190.4 crore. This marks a significant rise from the Rs 156.5 crore reported during the same period in the previous fiscal year.

The depository's market position strengthened with demat account holdings reaching 15.5% compared to 9.4% a year prior. Additionally, the equity market share climbed to 73.2%, and the company maintained a significant 86.6% of total demat custody value.

(With inputs from agencies.)