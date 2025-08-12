Left Menu

Major Stake Transfer in Medi Assist Healthcare Services

Several major entities, including Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, have acquired a significant stake in Medi Assist Healthcare Services, following the exit of previous promoters. This strategic acquisition saw shares traded at an average price, resulting in a notable increase in Medi Assist's stock value.

A consortium of notable financial entities, including Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley, has collectively acquired a 15.67 per cent stake in Medi Assist Healthcare Services. The acquisition, worth Rs 578 crore, took place through open market transactions, marking a significant reshuffle in the company's shareholder structure.

Other key players such as Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Canadian Crown Corp PSP Investments, and Wasatch Global Investors also participated in the purchase. Together, they have bought over 1.1 crore shares, as recorded in the NSE block deal data.

This transaction follows Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd's complete divestment of its 15.67 per cent stake in the company. Following these developments, Medi Assist's stock surged by 5.31 per cent to close at Rs 555.95 apiece. Previously, in September 2024, Bessemer had reduced its holdings by 13.5 per cent for Rs 580 crore.

