NHPC Profit Climbs Amid Renewable Energy Expansion

NHPC, India's leading hydropower development organization, reported a 3% increase in net profit, totaling Rs 1,131.16 crore for the first quarter of FY26. This rise is attributed to higher income, as revealed in the company's exchange filing.

The state-owned enterprise witnessed a comparable uptick last year, with profits recorded at Rs 1,101.63 crore during the corresponding April to June period. NHPC's total income climbed from Rs 3,037.92 crore to Rs 3,442.76 crore year-on-year.

Expanding its renewable energy ventures, NHPC commissioned the 800 MW Parbati-11 Project and partially commissioned the 300 MW Kamisar Solar Power Project this quarter. The organization, operating under the Ministry of Power, continues to lead in both hydro and solar power development sectors.

