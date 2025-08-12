Left Menu

NHPC Profit Climbs Amid Renewable Energy Expansion

NHPC reported a 3% rise in net profit, reaching Rs 1,131.16 crore in the June quarter of FY26, driven by higher income. The state-owned company increased its total income to Rs 3,442.76 crore and expanded its renewable energy portfolio by commissioning two major power projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 21:37 IST
NHPC Profit Climbs Amid Renewable Energy Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NHPC, India's leading hydropower development organization, reported a 3% increase in net profit, totaling Rs 1,131.16 crore for the first quarter of FY26. This rise is attributed to higher income, as revealed in the company's exchange filing.

The state-owned enterprise witnessed a comparable uptick last year, with profits recorded at Rs 1,101.63 crore during the corresponding April to June period. NHPC's total income climbed from Rs 3,037.92 crore to Rs 3,442.76 crore year-on-year.

Expanding its renewable energy ventures, NHPC commissioned the 800 MW Parbati-11 Project and partially commissioned the 300 MW Kamisar Solar Power Project this quarter. The organization, operating under the Ministry of Power, continues to lead in both hydro and solar power development sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025