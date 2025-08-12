Haiti's Crisis Deepens: UN Appeal Faces Funding Setback

The United Nations' humanitarian appeal for Haiti in 2025 is the least funded globally, according to Ulrika Richardson, the organization's Caribbean coordinator. Despite aiming to raise over $900 million, only 9.2% has been secured, severely limiting the response to armed gangs causing disruptions and escalating hunger.

In comparison, Ukraine's appeal has received 38% funding, while the Palestinian territories have met 22% of their target. Over 3,100 Haitians have been killed this year, with more than half the population facing food insecurity. Approximately 1.3 million have been displaced due to gang violence.

A U.N.-supported force led by Kenya has struggled to make a significant impact. Aid organizations face supply and safety challenges. Richardson highlights the importance of halting arms trafficking, primarily from Florida, and imposing sanctions on financial supporters of gangs to restore peace.

