Haiti's Crisis Deepens: UN Appeal Faces Funding Setback

The United Nations' response plan for Haiti in 2025 has received minimal funding, with only 9.2% of the $900 million target met. As armed gangs disrupt the nation and push millions towards hunger, international support remains dire. Efforts to combat violence face challenges due to arms trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 23:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations' humanitarian appeal for Haiti in 2025 is the least funded globally, according to Ulrika Richardson, the organization's Caribbean coordinator. Despite aiming to raise over $900 million, only 9.2% has been secured, severely limiting the response to armed gangs causing disruptions and escalating hunger.

In comparison, Ukraine's appeal has received 38% funding, while the Palestinian territories have met 22% of their target. Over 3,100 Haitians have been killed this year, with more than half the population facing food insecurity. Approximately 1.3 million have been displaced due to gang violence.

A U.N.-supported force led by Kenya has struggled to make a significant impact. Aid organizations face supply and safety challenges. Richardson highlights the importance of halting arms trafficking, primarily from Florida, and imposing sanctions on financial supporters of gangs to restore peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

 Global

