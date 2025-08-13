Dollar Dips Amid Modest U.S. CPI Growth and Fed Rate Cut Speculations
The dollar weakened following a moderate rise in U.S. consumer prices, fueling expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut. The CPI grew by 0.2% in July, keeping inflation subdued. Analysts speculate potential Fed policy changes, while fluctuations in the euro, yen, and Australian dollar highlight global economic uncertainties.
The dollar saw a decline on Tuesday as data revealed a moderate uptick in U.S. consumer prices in July, reinforcing predictions of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September. The consumer price index climbed 0.2% last month, maintaining the annual increase at 2.7%, according to the U.S. Labor Department.
Economists had anticipated this modest inflation, allowing policymakers some flexibility to address labor market weaknesses. Karl Schamotta, Corpay's chief market strategist, suggested that Chair Powell may propose a rate cut during the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.
The dollar's drop was mirrored by gains in the euro and the yen, with expert projections of U.S. policy rate adjustments posing challenges to the dollar's value. Meanwhile, rumors of potential leadership changes at the Fed and global economic concerns further contributed to market uncertainty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
