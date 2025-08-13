Left Menu

Asian Markets Surge as Fed Rate Cut Looms

Stocks in Asia rose and the U.S. dollar weakened amid expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut. Wall Street reached new highs as markets anticipated the Fed's decision. Japan's Nikkei index and cryptocurrency ether saw significant gains, while U.S. inflation data remained largely unaffected by tariff changes.

Asian Markets Surge as Fed Rate Cut Looms
Asian markets surged on Wednesday, with the Japanese Nikkei index breaking the 43,000 mark for the first time, signaling resilience in major economies despite U.S. tariff policies. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar weakened as expectations grew for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next month.

In Europe, futures for key indices like the Euro Stoxx 50 and Germany's DAX rose, while the FTSE saw modest gains. In the United States, inflation data indicated that recent tariffs had not yet impacted consumer prices significantly, maintaining investor confidence and driving Wall Street to record highs.

Globally, investors are closely watching the U.S. central bank, with a 94% probability of a rate cut next month. The expected policy easing has buoyed markets, with tech stocks drawing significant investments. Despite a weaker labor report earlier this month, markets remain optimistic about economic stability.

