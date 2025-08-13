Tragic Crime of Passion: Man Arrested for Double Murder in Indore

In a harrowing incident in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a man was apprehended for allegedly murdering his wife and her paramour, driven by suspicions of an extramarital affair, according to police reports. The accused, Sanjay Bhuriya, reportedly discovered his wife Lakshmi and her lover Mahesh inside his residence on August 11 and attacked them in a fit of rage.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Umakant Chaudhary, revealed that Bhuriya used a wooden log to assault the pair, resulting in Mahesh's immediate death due to severe head injuries. Though Bhuriya attempted to transport a gravely injured Lakshmi to another location on a motorcycle, she tragically succumbed to her injuries en route, despite assistance from Bhuriya's sister-in-law.

Two separate murder cases have been lodged under Kishanganj and Dhamnod police jurisdictions, reflecting the locales where the respective casualties were discovered. Initial investigations indicate the trio, working collectively as laborers, fostered a closeness which precipitated the ill-fated relationship, per Bhuriya's statements. The inquiry into this crime of passion remains ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)