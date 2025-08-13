Air Force Band Serenades Guwahati for Independence Day Celebration

The Indian Air Force is set to captivate audiences with a special performance by its Air Force Band at Guwahati's esteemed War Memorial, Digholi Pukhuri, on Independence Day, marking the 79th anniversary of India's liberation. Scheduled for 5:30 PM, the performance is orchestrated under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence and Air Headquarters. Its objective: to nurture national pride and celebrate considerable achievements such as the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, according to an official communique from the Public Relations Officer (PRO) in Guwahati.

The musical ensemble from No 7 AF Band, stationed at Air Force Station, Borjhar, boasts 25 accomplished musicians who will grace the audience with an array of 16 stirring patriotic pieces in a 75-minute homage. The event will honor the courage and sacrifices of India's valiant heroes, demonstrating the Indian Air Force's commitment and artistic prowess, the statement elaborated.

Event attendees will discover thematic selfie points and informational displays showcasing key national milestones, including the Chandrayaan Mission, Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Fit India Movement, and the UDAN Scheme, with special focus on the achievements of Operation Sindoor. These elements underscore the nation's strategic capabilities and military expertise. The Indian Air Force extends a warm invitation to all Guwahati residents to partake in this grand musical celebration, embodying the spirit of freedom, unity, and national pride come 15 August 2025.

In Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has raised the tricolour under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign at the CM's residence in Dehradun. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhami emphasized the campaign's widespread patriotic appeal, portraying the tricolour as a poignant emblem of India's freedom, unity, and rich cultural legacy. He encouraged state citizens to hoist the tricolour with dignity and to honour the brave warriors who fought for India's independence.