Supreme Court's Stray Dog Order Sparks Controversy in Delhi-NCR
The Supreme Court's mandate to relocate stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters is drawing attention. Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao highlights the issue of rabies from unvaccinated dogs, while animal rights activists protest the decision. Meanwhile, Dinesh addresses internal party dynamics following a resignation.
The Supreme Court's recent mandate demands the relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters within eight weeks, sparking a debate. Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao emphasized the seriousness of rabies caused by stray and unvaccinated dogs, citing annual fatalities and issues stemming from these incidents.
On Monday, Delhi's authorities, under the Supreme Court's guidance, commenced the removal of stray dogs from various localities, expanding the order to Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad. The ruling met opposition from animal rights activists, who protested at India Gate and faced detainment by police for their dissent.
Amidst these developments, Dinesh Gundu Rao addressed a political shift following K N Rajanna's cabinet resignation, affirming the party's decision. Rao stressed the importance of restraint in public speech, acknowledging the influence of media on politicians' statements.
