Juniper Green Energy Secures Major Financing to Boost Renewable Projects

Juniper Green Energy has secured Rs 1,739 crore in debt financing from IREDA to enhance its renewable energy projects. This funding follows a previous USD 1 billion debt raise. The company demonstrates strong execution capabilities with its latest solar and wind projects in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Juniper Green Energy, an independent renewable energy power producer in India, announced on Wednesday that it has secured Rs 1,739 crore in debt financing from the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA). This fresh infusion of funds aims to bolster the company's growth and enable the execution of large-scale renewable projects across the country.

The company previously raised USD 1 billion in debt from major financial institutions like Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), DBS Bank, HSBC Bank, and IREDA. Parag Agrawal, the Chief Financial Officer, highlighted that this current round of funding represents another significant milestone in the company's commitment to scaling renewable energy infrastructure in alignment with India's energy goals.

Juniper Green Energy operates with a current total capacity of 1.45 GWp and has recently commissioned both solar and wind projects ahead of schedule, showcasing its strong execution capabilities. Notably, the 103 MWp solar component in Maharashtra and a 25 MW portion of its wind project in Gujarat were commenced well before their scheduled dates.

