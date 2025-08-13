Left Menu

Pakistan Eyes Interest Rate Cuts: Central Bank's Next Move

Pakistan's finance minister, Mohammed Aurangzeb, anticipates a reduction in the central bank's 11% key policy rate. The State Bank of Pakistan will announce its decision on September 15, amidst mixed expectations from analysts following its decision to maintain rates due to inflation pressures from rising energy prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 13:15 IST
Pakistan Eyes Interest Rate Cuts: Central Bank's Next Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic financial development for Pakistan, Finance Minister Mohammed Aurangzeb expressed optimism regarding a potential reduction in the country's key policy rate, currently held at 11%. This sentiment was shared at an event in Islamabad, as stakeholders await the central bank's next announcement scheduled for September 15.

Despite widespread expectations for a reduction during its last meeting, the State Bank of Pakistan maintained the policy rate at 11% on July 30. The decision surprised market analysts, who largely predicted a cut, fueled by the anticipation of easing against rising costs.

The decision to keep rates steady was primarily driven by increasing inflation concerns, notably in the energy sector. These inflationary pressures had previously prompted analysts to forecast various rate cuts ranging from 25 to 100 basis points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025