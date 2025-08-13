Left Menu

Global Markets Climb Amid Mild Inflation and Rate Cut Hopes

Global markets reached new highs and the dollar remained subdued as inflation data signaled strength in major economies. The MSCI World Index and Japan's Nikkei peaked, boosted by U.S. rate cut hopes and Trump's tariff delay. Wall Street anticipated gains amid increasing investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 13:43 IST
Global Markets Climb Amid Mild Inflation and Rate Cut Hopes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global share markets continued their upward trajectory on Wednesday, buoyed by encouraging inflation data and optimistic signals from major economies. The dollar, meanwhile, remained subdued as investors gravitated towards riskier assets amidst expectations of a U.S. rate cut.

The MSCI All Country World Index of shares achieved a new record for a second consecutive day, while Japan's Nikkei stock index also reached fresh heights. European equities saw modest gains, spurred by advancements in technology and defense stocks. These developments were fueled by U.S. inflation readings that suggested President Trump's import tariffs had not yet impacted consumer prices, boosting Wall Street's performance as the Federal Reserve considered future rate cuts.

Adding to the positive sentiment, Trump delayed tariffs on Chinese imports, fostering further market optimism. As Wall Street prepared for continued gains, Japan's Nikkei reached a historic milestone, supported by improving business sentiment and a slowdown in wholesale inflation. Meanwhile, risk-sensitive assets like cryptocurrency ether and sovereign bonds experienced fluctuations in response to economic indicators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025