Himachal Farmers Rally Against Policies Threatening Livelihood

Farmers and workers across Himachal Pradesh rallied on Wednesday, aligning with a nationwide protest organized by the Sanyukt Kisan Manch. The demonstrators voiced their objection to policies perceived as antagonistic to agriculture and local economic interests, including land eviction drives and the Centre's trade decisions.

In Shimla, the protest featured symbolic demonstrations and submission of memorandums. Sohan Singh Thakur, President of the Himachal Pradesh Apple Growers' Association, highlighted concerns over tariffs and land disputes, emphasizing the neglect of farmer-friendly policies by the government. According to Thakur, recent deletions in state land laws and indifferent court representations exacerbate the challenges faced by local farmers.

The protestors demanded a hike in import duties on farm products to shield domestic agriculture from international competition, especially in light of policy changes perceived to favor foreign trade interests. Thakur criticized the current stance on agricultural imports and cited instances of eviction as examples of systemic injustice, emphasizing a resolve to legally challenge unfair policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)