"Undiplomatic, distasteful, unacceptable": Congress' Anand Sharma condemns Israeli Ambassador's "denial" of Gaza crisis

Congress leader and former Union Minister Anand Sharma strongly condemned the remarks of Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, "denying" the humanitarian crisis of Gaza, saying that the language used by the Israeli representative and "undiplomatic, distasteful and unacceptable," while the brutality, destruction of schools, hospitals and mass starvation is taking place. "Israeli Ambassador's brazen denial of the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza & justification for brutal killings of over 60,000 defenceless people, especially children, women & elderly people, deserves the strongest condemnation," the Congress leader wrote in a post on X.

"The language used is undiplomatic, distasteful and unacceptable. World is aghast over the continuing brutalities, destruction of schools and hospitals and mass starvation caused by Israeli army. It is an unpardonable crime against humanity," his post added. The former union minister's remarks come as earlier the Israeli ambassador responded to a post by party leader Priyanka Gandhi calling the Gaza crisis as a "genocide" being committed by Israel.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had tweeted, "The Israeli state is committing genocide. It has murdered over 60,000 people, 18,430 of whom were children. It has starved hundreds to death including many children and is threatening to starve millions." She further condemned global silence, stating, "Enabling these crimes by silence and inaction is a crime in itself," and criticised the Indian government, adding, "It is shameful that the Indian Government stands silent as Israel unleashes this devastation on the people of Palestine." In response, Ambassador Azar wrote on X, "What is shameful is your deceit. Israel killed 25,000 Hamas terrorists". He also claimed that Hamas hides behind civilians and that Israel has facilitated 2 million tonnes of food into Gaza.

"What is shameful is your deceit. Israel killed 25,000 Hamas terrorists. The terrible cost in human lives derives from Hamas's heinous tactics of hiding behind civilians, their shooting of people trying to evacuate or receive assistance and their rocket fire," the ambassador wrote. Addressing demographic concerns raised indirectly by the accusations, Azar added, "The Gaza population has grown 450% in the last 50 years, no genocide there."

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh strongly condemned the Israeli Ambassador's response to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's remarks on the Gaza conflict. Calling Azar's words as "totally unacceptable," he also criticised the Modi government for its "extreme moral cowardice" in not speaking out against Israel's actions in Gaza. He demanded that the Indian government take serious exception to the Ambassador's response. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)