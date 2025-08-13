Iran's Potential Withdrawal from the NPT: A Looming Crisis
Iranian parliament may withdraw from the NPT if UN sanctions are reinstated, states lawmaker Manouchehr Mottaki. This stance comes as European nations push for the reimposition of sanctions using the UN snapback mechanism before its expiration in October.
The Iranian parliament has indicated a readiness to abandon the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if the United Nations reinstates international sanctions, according to a statement by lawmaker Manouchehr Mottaki to Defapress on Wednesday.
This development follows recent declarations by European nations aiming to reimpose sanctions on Iran, citing their capability to trigger the UN snapback mechanism ahead of its October deadline.
The move could escalate tensions, derailing ongoing diplomatic efforts and complicating the international community's relationship with Tehran.
