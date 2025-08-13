Uttarakhand Secures Major Funding for Power Infrastructure and Promotes Patriotism

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the Central government's approval of a substantial Rs 547.83 crore grant. This funding aims to facilitate underground cabling in Rishikesh and implement Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems in Dehradun, which Dhami previously requested.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of the underground cabling project, emphasizing its potential to ensure a stable power supply while safeguarding against weather-related disruptions. Dhami stated that the initiative represents a crucial stride towards modernizing and securing the power infrastructure, reducing maintenance costs, and enhancing the urban landscape.

Moreover, Dhami praised the progress under the current double-engine government, asserting its dedication to the holistic development of Uttarakhand. Concurrently, the Chief Minister has championed the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, inspired by PM Modi, which encourages citizens to proudly display the national flag, symbolizing unity and cultural heritage, ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)