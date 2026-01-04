Justice Demanded for Anjel Chakma: A Tragedy in Dehradun
Opposition leader Jitendra Chaudhury demands a government job for Anjel Chakma's family after his murder in Dehradun. Criticism is aimed at the Uttarakhand police for mishandling the case. Financial assistance has been provided, but Chaudhury seeks more support for the victim's family due to their dire needs.
In the wake of Anjel Chakma's tragic murder in Dehradun last December, Jitendra Chaudhury, leader of the opposition in the Tripura Assembly, has called for greater governmental support for the victim's family. Chaudhury visited the Chakma household, expressing dissatisfaction with the Uttarakhand police's handling of the case.
Chaudhury highlighted apparent inadequacies in the initial charges filed by the police, which dealt with a less severe section despite the grave nature of the attack on Anjel. The young man, originally from Unakoti district, was fatally stabbed after objecting to a racial slur.
Appealing to the Tripura government, Chaudhury urged negotiations with Uttarakhand's Chief Minister to secure a government job for the family, arguing financial compensation isn't sufficient. Anjel was an MBA student, and his passing has affected the family deeply, especially as his father nears retirement from his BSF position.
