Protest Sparks Tension in Dehradun: Misconduct with BJP Worker’s Family
Two individuals were charged following an incident where protesters allegedly misbehaved with elderly women at a BJP worker's home in Dehradun. The protesters were demanding a CBI probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case and tore down BJP posters. Investigations are underway regarding the incident.
In Dehradun, tensions flared as two individuals were booked for misconduct following an alleged incident involving protesters entering a BJP worker's home and misbehaving with elderly women. The protesters, demanding a CBI probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case, targeted the residence on Sunday.
According to a complaint filed at the Dalanwala police station, the protesters not only misbehaved but also threatened severe consequences if BJP posters were put up again, promising to set the house ablaze in the future. The incident has been registered, and the police have launched an investigation.
The protest, which included activists from various political and social groups, brought concerns of political tension and unrest. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal condemned the poster removal and misconduct, suggesting a deliberate attempt to disrupt the state's harmony.
