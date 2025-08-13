Left Menu

European Shares Surge Amidst Inflation Relief and Defense Stock Rebound

European shares reached a near two-week high with a recovery in technology and defense stocks as U.S. inflation data bolstered expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Investors are optimistic despite concerns over excess enthusiasm in market interpretations. German inflation eased, easing price pressures in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:12 IST
European Shares Surge Amidst Inflation Relief and Defense Stock Rebound
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, European shares climbed to their highest in nearly two weeks, driven by recovery in technology and defense stocks. Tame U.S. inflation data has bolstered expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts next month, leading to a 0.5% rise in the pan-European STOXX 600 index.

U.S. stock markets reached record highs on Tuesday with the mild inflation increase in July alleviating concerns over tariff-induced price hikes. Traders are anticipating a 96% likelihood of a September rate cut, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

In Europe, German inflation eased, marked by a reduction to 1.8% in July. Defense stocks surged amid expectations of the Russo-Ukraine war ending with Donald Trump's upcoming summit with Vladimir Putin. Rheinmetall and Renk added significant gains, reflecting increased defense spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025