Left Menu

Oswal Pumps Secures Rs 442 Crore Solar Water Pumping Deal

Oswal Pumps has received an order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company valued at Rs 442 crore. The contract involves supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning 14,787 solar water pumping systems for farmers under the PM Kusum B Scheme. The work is to be completed within 60 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:38 IST
Oswal Pumps Secures Rs 442 Crore Solar Water Pumping Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Oswal Pumps announced a significant order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company worth Rs 442 crore for solar water pumping systems. The deal involves 14,787 systems.

The company will handle installation, testing, and commissioning at designated farmers' sites in Maharashtra within 60 days.

This order comes under the PM Kusum B Scheme, part of the extended Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan initiative, aiming to boost solar capacity in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025