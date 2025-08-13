Oswal Pumps Secures Rs 442 Crore Solar Water Pumping Deal
Oswal Pumps has received an order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company valued at Rs 442 crore. The contract involves supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning 14,787 solar water pumping systems for farmers under the PM Kusum B Scheme. The work is to be completed within 60 days.
Oswal Pumps announced a significant order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company worth Rs 442 crore for solar water pumping systems. The deal involves 14,787 systems.
The company will handle installation, testing, and commissioning at designated farmers' sites in Maharashtra within 60 days.
This order comes under the PM Kusum B Scheme, part of the extended Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan initiative, aiming to boost solar capacity in India.
