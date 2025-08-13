Oswal Pumps Secures Rs 442 Crore Solar Water Pumping Deal

Oswal Pumps announced a significant order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company worth Rs 442 crore for solar water pumping systems. The deal involves 14,787 systems.

The company will handle installation, testing, and commissioning at designated farmers' sites in Maharashtra within 60 days.

This order comes under the PM Kusum B Scheme, part of the extended Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan initiative, aiming to boost solar capacity in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)