Intensified Security Measures Mark Independence Day Preparations at New Delhi Railway Station

Security operations at New Delhi Railway Station have ramped up significantly as the nation gears up to celebrate Independence Day. The Railway Protection Force (RPF), under the leadership of Inspector Yashwant Singh, has intensified round-the-clock patrols with dog squads across the station grounds.

In a statement, Inspector Singh emphasized the high alert status, with security personnel strategically positioned at all entry and exit points and undertaking meticulous luggage inspections. Additional staff and dog squads have been deployed to bolster security efforts, focusing on reassuring the public of their safety.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police, led by Additional CP Traffic Dinesh Kumar Gupta, have implemented stringent traffic restrictions across the city. Commercial vehicles have been barred from entering Delhi, particularly near the Red Fort, where VIP movements are anticipated, ensuring seamless safety measures during the upcoming celebrations.

