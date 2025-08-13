Diplomacy on the Horizon: India-China's Renewed Engagements

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is anticipated to visit India this month, according to sources. He is expected to participate in Special Representative-level talks with Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of India, serving as the special representative.

Efforts to enhance India-China relations are underway, evident in the recent high-level talks and meetings between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet at the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China.

China's Foreign Ministry announced the warm welcome extended to Prime Minister Modi for the SCO Summit, emphasized in a press briefing by spokesperson Guo Jiakun. As the summit approaches, it is poised to elevate regional cooperation and foster increased collaboration among SCO member states.

The summit, scheduled in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1, will witness participation from leaders of over 20 countries and 10 international organizations. The Ministry of External Affairs of India has yet to confirm Prime Minister Modi's attendance.

In a significant move to ease border tensions, India and China have agreed to resume patrolling and disengagement in the Depsang Plains and Demchok areas, with efforts to restore peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Symbolizing a renewed era of diplomacy, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has resumed after five years, along with rekindled tourist and business exchanges, including the import of Indian diesel cargo to China after a three-year hiatus.

Despite bilateral tensions, both nations continue to engage in platforms like BRICS, SCO, and G20, showcasing a willingness to collaborate on global issues. This development occurs amid the backdrop of U.S. tariffs imposed on India for importing Russian oil.

Prime Minister Modi's last official visit to China was in 2018 for two separate occasions, including the informal India-China Summit in Wuhan and the SCO Summit in Qingdao.

During a prior meeting, Modi and Xi acknowledged the importance of the agreed arrangements for patrolling along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, underscoring the necessity of continued dialogue to manage border peace and resolve longstanding boundary disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)