NCP Strategically Appoints Nawab Malik to Lead Mumbai Polls

With the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections approaching, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has made a strategic move by appointing former minister Nawab Malik as the chair of the Mumbai Election Management Committee. This announcement was made by NCP State President and MP Sunil Tatkare on Wednesday.

Nawab Malik, a seasoned leader with a history of serving as Mumbai President, is now tasked with steering the election committee under the directive of NCP National President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with Tatkare. The committee under Malik's leadership comprises key figures such as Mumbai Working Presidents Shivajirao Nalawade and Siddharth Kamble, MLA Sana Malik-Shaikh, and other notable members.

As the election dates remain unconfirmed, anticipation builds around a possible end-of-year poll. Malik's appointment signifies NCP's focused preparation for a pivotal electoral battle. (ANI)

