Rajasthan's Power Push: Meeting Future Energy Demands

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday emphasized the importance of enhancing electricity generation to align with future demands, ensuring continuous power supply for domestic, agricultural, and industrial sectors.

During a review meeting of the 2025-26 energy department budget, Sharma highlighted the state's rapid progress in the power sector, with a goal to provide daytime electricity to farmers by the year 2027.

He underscored the necessity for a robust transmission network to manage peak demand during the Rabi season, while reviewing advancements in the PM Surya Ghar scheme and other renewable projects. The Chief Minister also urged officials to focus on revenue enhancement, curbing losses, and eliminating power theft.

(With inputs from agencies.)