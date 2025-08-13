Rajasthan's Power Push: Meeting Future Energy Demands
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has directed the energy department to boost electricity generation to meet future demands. The state aims to ensure daytime electricity for farmers by 2027. The review also focused on revenue increase, reducing losses, and preventing power theft.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday emphasized the importance of enhancing electricity generation to align with future demands, ensuring continuous power supply for domestic, agricultural, and industrial sectors.
During a review meeting of the 2025-26 energy department budget, Sharma highlighted the state's rapid progress in the power sector, with a goal to provide daytime electricity to farmers by the year 2027.
He underscored the necessity for a robust transmission network to manage peak demand during the Rabi season, while reviewing advancements in the PM Surya Ghar scheme and other renewable projects. The Chief Minister also urged officials to focus on revenue enhancement, curbing losses, and eliminating power theft.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Power: The Future of Renewable Energy Systems
Investors Show Strong Faith in IREDA's Renewable Energy Ventures
Government Cancels 11,400 MW Renewable Energy Tenders to Address Misalignment
Turkiye's Gas Pipeline Boosts Syrian Power Supply
Avaada Group to Invest Rs 5,000 Crore in Bihar's Renewable Energy Sector