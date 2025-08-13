Left Menu

Markets Soar on Fed Rate Cut Hopes and Global Trade Developments

Global equity markets hit record highs, driven by optimism for a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut and bullish sentiment on Wall Street. Positive U.S. inflation data and a pause on import tariffs fueled the rally. Key stock indices and global markets advanced, while oil and dollar values fluctuated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:00 IST
Markets Soar on Fed Rate Cut Hopes and Global Trade Developments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global equity markets reached unprecedented highs on Wednesday as investor optimism surged in anticipation of a likely interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The MSCI All Country World Index and major U.S. indices, including the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, posted record figures, buoyed by favorable inflation data and eased trade tensions.

Healthcare, consumer discretionary, and financial stocks led gains, while European and Japanese markets also saw significant advances. The market's positive response was bolstered by U.S. inflation numbers that showed tariffs had yet to impact consumer prices, increasing the chances of a Fed rate cut next month.

Traders now predict a nearly certain rate cut decision by the Fed in September. Simultaneously, U.S. and global financial markets reacted to U.S. Treasury Secretary's comments, fluctuations in the dollar, and volatile crude oil prices ahead of geopolitical meetings, signaling an intricate dance of economic factors at play.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025