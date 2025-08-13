Left Menu

Global Leaders Plot Next Summit Venue

U.S., Ukrainian, and European leaders are exploring potential sites for a future summit involving U.S. President Trump, Russian President Putin, and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy. This follows the upcoming Trump-Putin summit in Alaska. Possible locations discussed include various cities in Europe and the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to strengthen diplomatic ties, leaders from the U.S., Ukraine, and Europe convened on Wednesday to deliberate the location of a subsequent summit involving U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

This follow-up meeting aims to build on discussions that will take place at the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska later this week. Insiders have revealed possible venues for the future gathering span across cities in Europe and the Middle East.

The selection of a location holds significant diplomatic weight, as it may influence the summit's outcomes and reception across the participating nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

