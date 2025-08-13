Global Leaders Plot Next Summit Venue

In a bid to strengthen diplomatic ties, leaders from the U.S., Ukraine, and Europe convened on Wednesday to deliberate the location of a subsequent summit involving U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

This follow-up meeting aims to build on discussions that will take place at the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska later this week. Insiders have revealed possible venues for the future gathering span across cities in Europe and the Middle East.

The selection of a location holds significant diplomatic weight, as it may influence the summit's outcomes and reception across the participating nations.

