Left Menu

India Commemorates 79th Independence Day with 'Naya Bharat' Theme at Red Fort

India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, at Red Fort with the theme 'Naya Bharat'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the ceremony, marking the nation's progress toward 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. The festivities include a grand military display, national flag hoisting, and patriotic performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 23:10 IST
India Commemorates 79th Independence Day with 'Naya Bharat' Theme at Red Fort
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is poised to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the ceremony at the iconic Red Fort in Delhi. The central theme of this year's celebration is 'Naya Bharat', reflecting the nation's journey towards achieving the Government's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

Prime Minister Modi will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other key officials before unfurling the National Flag and addressing the nation. The event will feature a comprehensive Guard of Honour composed of personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Delhi Police, with the Indian Air Force serving as the coordinating service.

Key highlights include the synchronised 21-Gun Salute, performances by military bands, and a flower petal shower by Indian Air Force helicopters. The ceremony will also celebrate 'Operation Sindoor', symbolising India's achievements. Over 5,000 special guests and participants from across the nation will join in commemorating the country's independence and future aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025