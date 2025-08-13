India Commemorates 79th Independence Day with 'Naya Bharat' Theme at Red Fort

India is poised to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the ceremony at the iconic Red Fort in Delhi. The central theme of this year's celebration is 'Naya Bharat', reflecting the nation's journey towards achieving the Government's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

Prime Minister Modi will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other key officials before unfurling the National Flag and addressing the nation. The event will feature a comprehensive Guard of Honour composed of personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Delhi Police, with the Indian Air Force serving as the coordinating service.

Key highlights include the synchronised 21-Gun Salute, performances by military bands, and a flower petal shower by Indian Air Force helicopters. The ceremony will also celebrate 'Operation Sindoor', symbolising India's achievements. Over 5,000 special guests and participants from across the nation will join in commemorating the country's independence and future aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)