Trump Administration Proposes $1 Billion for U.S. Critical Minerals
The Trump administration is proposing nearly $1 billion to boost the development of critical minerals crucial for electric vehicle batteries and semiconductors. The plan aims to reduce reliance on foreign sources by funding mining, processing, and manufacturing technologies within the U.S.
The Trump administration has unveiled a plan to inject nearly $1 billion into the rapid development of U.S. critical minerals and materials, which are vital for the production of electric vehicle batteries and semiconductors, as announced by the Energy Department.
This initiative aims to lessen U.S. dependence on foreign sources, predominantly China, which currently lead sectors such as mining and materials supply chains. Energy Secretary Chris Wright emphasized the importance of self-reliance for materials critical to modern life and national security. The proposal aligns with President Donald Trump's executive order focusing on maximizing energy development.
The Energy Department's Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC) will allocate $500 million to expand domestic processing and manufacture of critical minerals, while an additional $135 million will support the rare earth elements supply chain. The Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management plans to provide $250 million to facilities capable of extracting mineral byproducts. Furthermore, $50 million is earmarked to enhance processes in the rare earth magnet supply chain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TSMC Experiences Remarkable Revenue Surge in July Amidst High Demand for Advanced Semiconductors
Cyient Semiconductors Partners with GlobalFoundries to Revolutionize Chip Manufacturing
India Bets Big on Semiconductors with Major Investments in Odisha, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh
AGNIT Semiconductors Wins Prestigious Deep Tech Emerge 50 Award