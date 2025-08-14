Left Menu

Trump Administration Proposes $1 Billion for U.S. Critical Minerals

The Trump administration is proposing nearly $1 billion to boost the development of critical minerals crucial for electric vehicle batteries and semiconductors. The plan aims to reduce reliance on foreign sources by funding mining, processing, and manufacturing technologies within the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 02:00 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 02:00 IST
Trump Administration Proposes $1 Billion for U.S. Critical Minerals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has unveiled a plan to inject nearly $1 billion into the rapid development of U.S. critical minerals and materials, which are vital for the production of electric vehicle batteries and semiconductors, as announced by the Energy Department.

This initiative aims to lessen U.S. dependence on foreign sources, predominantly China, which currently lead sectors such as mining and materials supply chains. Energy Secretary Chris Wright emphasized the importance of self-reliance for materials critical to modern life and national security. The proposal aligns with President Donald Trump's executive order focusing on maximizing energy development.

The Energy Department's Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC) will allocate $500 million to expand domestic processing and manufacture of critical minerals, while an additional $135 million will support the rare earth elements supply chain. The Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management plans to provide $250 million to facilities capable of extracting mineral byproducts. Furthermore, $50 million is earmarked to enhance processes in the rare earth magnet supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025