USDA's Union Contract Termination Sparks Legal Battle

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has initiated the termination of union contracts affecting thousands of its animal health and food safety inspection employees. According to documents, this action aligns with a presidential executive order to exclude specific federal workers from collective bargaining due to their roles in national security.

The decision impacts employees at both the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). Union leaders have expressed concern, citing the move as part of the Trump administration's broader push to reshape federal work environments. The American Federation of Government Employees is formally challenging the termination in court.

The appeal follows a recent federal court ruling allowing the executive order's implementation. The USDA has seen significant workforce reductions since January, contributing to growing uncertainty among employees tasked with safeguarding the nation's food supply from contamination and disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)