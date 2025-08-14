Left Menu

Bitcoin Soars Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations: A Global Market Overview

The U.S. dollar is under pressure due to anticipations of Federal Reserve rate cuts, boosting Bitcoin to a record high. Global stock indices show mixed reactions, and expectations for a Fed rate cut in September are rising. Analysts remain cautious on the rate cut's certainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 07:56 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 07:56 IST
Bitcoin Soars Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations: A Global Market Overview
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar faced pressure on Thursday as speculation surged regarding the Federal Reserve's potential interest rate cuts next month. This has driven Bitcoin to a record high, while stocks in the Asia-Pacific region have taken a brief pause amid the rising market dynamics.

MSCI's Asia excluding Japan gauge edged higher, closely following Wall Street trends where the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices achieved consecutive closing highs. The MSCI All Country World Index similarly marked a new record high midweek, reflecting a global uptick.

Japanese stocks dipped post their recent rally, whereas Chinese and Hong Kong stocks gained. Comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent about possible aggressive rate cuts further fueled market expectations. Meanwhile, Bitcoin has surged, influenced by both monetary policies and financial reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025