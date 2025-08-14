Bitcoin Soars Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations: A Global Market Overview

The U.S. dollar faced pressure on Thursday as speculation surged regarding the Federal Reserve's potential interest rate cuts next month. This has driven Bitcoin to a record high, while stocks in the Asia-Pacific region have taken a brief pause amid the rising market dynamics.

MSCI's Asia excluding Japan gauge edged higher, closely following Wall Street trends where the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices achieved consecutive closing highs. The MSCI All Country World Index similarly marked a new record high midweek, reflecting a global uptick.

Japanese stocks dipped post their recent rally, whereas Chinese and Hong Kong stocks gained. Comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent about possible aggressive rate cuts further fueled market expectations. Meanwhile, Bitcoin has surged, influenced by both monetary policies and financial reforms.

